Minnesota gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.24/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.42/g today while the most expensive is $2.92/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.42/g while the highest is $2.92/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.
Locally, the gas stations around the Falls area are reporting gas prices of $2.84 per gallon Monday.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back ten years:
- April 26, 2020: $1.49/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
- April 26, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
- April 26, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
- April 26, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
- April 26, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
- April 26, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
- April 26, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)
- April 26, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
- April 26, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
- April 26, 2011: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.74/g, unchanged from last week's $2.74/g.
- Fargo- $2.78/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.
- Twin Cities- $2.71/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.
"Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn't surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher. For now, however, it doesn't appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn't be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher."
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.