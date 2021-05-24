Minnesota gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Locally, the gas stations around the Falls area are reporting gas prices of $2.89 per gallon Monday.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today. The national average is up 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back ten years:
- May 24, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)
- May 24, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
- May 24, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)
- May 24, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
- May 24, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
- May 24, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
- May 24, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
- May 24, 2013: $4.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
- May 24, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
- May 24, 2011: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.85/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88/g.
- Fargo- $2.79/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.
- Twin Cities- $2.83/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.
"In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven't seen gas prices come down much, though with oil's recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn't be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season."
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.