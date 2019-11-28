Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.45 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.62 to $2.68 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.28 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.67 per gallon, a difference of 39 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $6.24 per gallon, a difference of $4.35.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 2.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Nov. 25 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.41 per gallon
- 2017: $2.44 per gallon
- 2016: $1.97 per gallon
- 2015: $1.98 per gallon
- 2014: $2.70 per gallon
- 2013: $3.07 per gallon
- 2012: $3.27 per gallon
- 2011: $3.20 per gallon
- 2010: $2.84 per gallon
- 2009: $2.55 per gallon
"Gas prices have continued to slowly decline over the last week as motorists gear up to hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the busiest autumn holiday. With a 7 percent rise in travelers this year, the U.S. is poised to set another record for most Thanksgiving travelers ever," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Motorists who shop around for the next fill up this week could potentially shave 20-50 cents per gallon off their expense by shopping around- be wary of crossing state lines, especially between California and Arizona or Nevada in the West, Illinois and Missouri or Iowa in the Midwest, Pennsylvania and Delaware or New Jersey in the East, and Florida and Alabama in the South. Some of these borders can cost or save motorists 25-95 cents per gallon, so pay attention- we recommend downloading a price-comparison app like GasBuddy to find easy savings."