Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.10 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 54.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.07 to $2.19 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.79 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.25 per gallon, a difference of 46 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.19 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 8.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 60.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for July 13 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.64 per gallon
- 2018: $2.75 per gallon
- 2017: $2.20 per gallon
- 2016: $2.12 per gallon
- 2015: $2.64 per gallon
- 2014: $3.51 per gallon
- 2013: $3.55 per gallon
- 2012: $3.50 per gallon
- 2011: $3.74 per gallon
- 2010: $2.63 per gallon
"According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand continues to struggle as of late, hitting some mid-summer blues as coronavirus cases continue to see upward movement in more states, but it hasn't been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While prices for this time of year remain the lowest in over 15 years, it's still easy to spend more than you need to on gas by letting your guard down, especially now with several states raising gasoline taxes in the midst of summer. For now, I continue to expect gas prices to move sideways- that is- the lack of a clear national trend for now, some will rise, some will fall, as we remain in a COVID-19 holding pattern."