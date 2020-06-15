Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 3.1 cents in the past week, averaging $2 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 27.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 57.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $1.99 to $2.09 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.58 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.19 per gallon, a difference of 51 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.09 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for June 15 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.58 per gallon
- 2018: $2.77 per gallon
- 2017: $2.23 per gallon
- 2016: $2.26 per gallon
- 2015: $2.69 per gallon
- 2014: $3.54 per gallon
- 2013: $3.64 per gallon
- 2012: $3.56 per gallon
- 2011: $3.63 per gallon
- 2010: $2.60 per gallon
"As gasoline demand continues on the road to recovery, the national average has advanced for another week, making it seven straight weeks of rising gas prices as the easing coronavirus situation inspires more Americans to hit the road," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Data from Pay with GasBuddy shows U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.4% last week to its highest level in over three months, giving renewed confidence that amidst OPEC's crude oil cutbacks, supply will remain in check. I expect the upward trend to continue across most of the country ahead of July 4, with prices perhaps rising another 10-20 cents by then. The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases, but for now, I'm optimistic that won't happen."