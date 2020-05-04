Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 4.2 cents in the past week, averaging $1.52 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 18.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 122.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $1.49 to $1.59 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.14 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.46 per gallon, a difference of $1.32 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.75 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 14.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 114.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for May 4 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.75 per gallon
- 2018: $2.63 per gallon
- 2017: $2.27 per gallon
- 2016: $2.09 per gallon
- 2015: $2.45 per gallon
- 2014: $3.50 per gallon
- 2013: $3.59 per gallon
- 2012: $3.69 per gallon
- 2011: $3.95 per gallon
"It's becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen. The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While oil may continue to struggle, a disconnect between low oil prices and rising gasoline prices has emerged at the hands of refineries that have slowed production over the past month to avoid flooding the market with unwanted gasoline. As demand stages a rebound, it remains to be seen how quickly refiners will raise production to meet the locations that have or will begin to re-open in the days and weeks ahead. For now, expect prices to see upward potential- but only in the lower priced states- as we await a boost in gasoline production."