Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.4 cents in the past week, averaging $1.90 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.07 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.57 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.14 per gallon, a difference of 57 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.09 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 8.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 53.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Nov. 9 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.48 per gallon
- 2018: $2.61 per gallon
- 2017: $2.52 per gallon
- 2016: $2.01 per gallon
- 2015: $2.24 per gallon
- 2014: $2.92 per gallon
- 2013: $3.07 per gallon
- 2012: $3.30 per gallon
- 2011: $3.37 per gallon
- 2010: $2.84 per gallon
"As expected, previous weakness in oil has continued to translate into falling gasoline prices nearly nationwide as motorists cast their ballots last week, but the six week trend could reverse on optimism that President-elect Biden may move quickly to get organized and Sen. Majority Leader McConnell has said stimulus is high on his agenda, aiding the economy and oil demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As of late Sunday, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up over 8 percent compared to just last Monday, a solid rally that may eventually halt the decline in gasoline prices, should the optimism continue even against a backdrop of a continued global rise in coronavirus cases. It remains challenging to predict how the Presidential transition may occur, and if it drags the economy down, I could see pessimism and lower prices return, but for now, it appears that a solid dose of optimism may soon drive prices up."