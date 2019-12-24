A familiar face returned her business to Third Street, but this time with new products.
RaeAnne Conat earlier this month relocated her Ranier business, Swanky Gifts on Rainy, to 340 Third St., next door to the location that once housed her former business, Swanky Sweet Pea.
“It’s great to be back on (Third Street),” she said.
In 2016, Conat relocated Swanky Sweet Pea, a business that specialized in bath bombs, cupcake bombs and specialty soaps, from Third Street to the former Northland Fishing Tackle building in Ranier.
This year, after 13 years of owning and operating Swanky Sweet Pea, Conat sold it in September to a new owner based out of Texas.
“It was time,” Conat said of selling Swanky Sweet Pea, which she started with under $100 in her kitchen. “I thought I would be more emotional about it than I was, but it was time... and the transition was good... I will be staying on for one year as creative adviser and flying around the country to different shows and marketing as needed.”
In November, Conat spent three weeks in Texas helping train the new owner and employees of Swanky Sweet Pea, and she said she was amazed.
“I had to pinch myself the whole time to appreciate everything that was happening,” she said.
After three long, tiring weeks, Conat returned to her home in Borderland to focus on her gift boutique.
“Without Swanky Sweet Pea, I wanted to do something, a gift boutique seemed like a good fit,” she said. “There’s a wide variety of options... things you can’t find anywhere else.”
Looking back on 2019, the year brought a lot of change for Conat, but she said she’s ready for the next chapter.
“I am really excited to be a part of the new direction that International Falls and Ranier are going in,” she said. “There’s definitely an exciting buzz in this town that leans toward positive things happening for the future.”
Swanky Gifts on Rainy, located at 340 Third St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.