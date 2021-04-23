Kipp Raboin has been named the new CEO of TruStar Federal Credit Union.
The move follows the announcement of CEO Dale Johnson’s retirement after 40 years with the company in January 2022.
Raboin will begin his new role effective May 17, 2021, which allows Johnson to offer support and counsel during the transition.
Raboin previously served as the senior vice president of business services for TruStar, establishing and successfully leading the commercial department over the past 14 years.
“Kipp brings a wealth of financial experience and leadership qualities that will prove effective in our continued organizational growth," the TruStar Board of Directors said in an internal announcement. "He fully understands the internal aspects of TruStar, our employees, and our members. Kipp’s outstanding contribution to the organization as an executive team member solidifies his ability to lead and bring TruStar to the next level.”
Raboin said he is honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead the TruStar team.
“For over 60 years, TruStar has been committed to the financial success of its members," he said. "The philosophy of ‘people helping people’ is what drew me to this institution years ago. I look forward to continuing this commitment while preparing for the future as our industry adapts to new technologies.”
Raboin grew up in International Falls and has more than 30 years of banking experience. His extensive knowledge will serve TruStar well, the credit union said in a news release about the transition.
