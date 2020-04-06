Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.1 cents in the past week, averaging $1.81 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 58.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 93.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $1.79 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $0.99 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.19 per gallon, a difference of $1.20 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.91 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 48 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 84.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for April 6 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.63 per gallon
- 2018: $2.49 per gallon
- 2017: $2.30 per gallon
- 2016: $1.88 per gallon
- 2015: $2.24 per gallon
- 2014: $3.47 per gallon
- 2013: $3.56 per gallon
- 2012: $3.80 per gallon
- 2011: $3.71 per gallon
- 2010: $2.79 per gallon
"The national average continues to fall as every state has seen yet another decline in average gas prices over the last week as overall oil demand remains constrained due to COVID-19," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The decline has been most significant thus far in the Great Lakes, due to the region being landlocked and challenging to ship gasoline out of, prices have been depressed significantly, driving these states to some of the lowest prices in the country. In fact, Wisconsin yesterday saw its lowest state average for gasoline in nearly 6,300 days- they haven't been lower since 2003. For those not in the Great Lakes, there's still good news: average prices will continue to play catch up for the next few weeks or longer. Do keep an eye on this week's potential meeting between major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, however. On hopes of a production cut, oil rallied nearly $7 per barrel last week, but tomorrow's meeting was postponed. If there is an oil production cut, it may establish a floor to oil prices, but motorists need not worry- if there is a cut, it is highly unlikely to cause a surge in gas prices, as retail prices have not come close to matching the declines in wholesale prices to this point."