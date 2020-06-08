Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.1 cents in the past week, averaging $1.94 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 70.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $1.84 to $1.89 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.58 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.21 per gallon, a difference of 54 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.02 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 19.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 72.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for June 8 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.64 per gallon
- 2018: $2.81 per gallon
- 2017: $2.28 per gallon
- 2016: $2.27 per gallon
- 2015: $2.65 per gallon
- 2014: $3.52 per gallon
- 2013: $3.73 per gallon
- 2012: $3.49 per gallon
- 2011: $3.69 per gallon
- 2010: $2.69 per gallon
"It's no surprise that gasoline prices have increased for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand has hit its highest level since early March as Americans are returning to the roads," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With OPEC extending its large oil production cuts until at least July, oil prices continue to rally. In Sunday evening trade, a barrel of WTI crude oil briefly touched $40 per barrel, the highest level in months thanks to rebounding demand for oil and gasoline as well as the previous production cuts. While I don't see oil's strength holding too long given that oil demand remains 20-25 percent below a year ago, I believe the anxiety pushing oil prices up is coming from the fact that the economy may be recovering quicker than most anticipated. For now, motorists will likely continue to see gas prices rising for the weeks ahead."