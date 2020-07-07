Starting Monday, shoppers at the International Falls Menards will need to wear a face covering when entering the store.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a statement at menards.com in May said the company requires all guests to wear a face covering while shopping in the stores. The International Falls location was not included in the policy at that time because masks were not available for purchase at the local location, a manager said.
Now, however, local Menards shoppers will need to cover their noses and mouths starting Monday.