Protections against the coronavirus were quickly put in place for staff of Packaging Corporation of America's Boise Paper mill and its surrounding community, said a local mill spokesperson.
Lori Lyman told The Journal the mill protections included immediate discontinuation of all non-essential business travel, limitation of visitors and vendors, and prohibiting anyone into the mill that has traveled by air in the last two weeks, including employees.
The company also took additional steps to assist employees, she said.
"Employee financial barriers to staying home were eliminated when PCA offered temporary pay replacement to employees who may be sick or quarantined due to the coronavirus," she said.
She said the mill adhered to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for sanitizing the mill, and developed additional cleaning and disinfecting check sheets, which are implemented several times per shift.
The mill contracted with a company using viral disinfecting equipment and has since bought its own equipment to continue the process, Lyman said.
Other protections in place include making facemasks, along with comfort straps, available to employees; posting maximum occupancy signs in break rooms and elsewhere in the mill; and distributing COVID-19 information booklets to employees.
In addition, Lyman said employees that can work from home are doing so.
To help support the community, PCA has given financial support to local schools, United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, Backus Community Café, Falls Hunger Coalition, and Salvation Army, she said.
"We have also donated critical PPE (personal protective equipment) and spent thousands of dollars supporting our local restaurants," Lyman said. "We continue to watch the needs in our community and will respond accordingly."
Meanwhile, on Tuesday Packaging Corporation of America, which is traded as NYSE: PKG, announced Tuesday that its board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock.
The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, with a payment date of July 15.
PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 94 corrugated products plants and related facilities.