Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.2 cents in the past week, averaging $1.97 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 51.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.06 to $2.07 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.68 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.19 per gallon, a difference of 51 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has remained unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.14 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 4.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Oct. 26 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.48 per gallon
- 2018: $2.74 per gallon
- 2017: $2.39 per gallon
- 2016: $2.10 per gallon
- 2015: $2.31 per gallon
- 2014: $3.09 per gallon
- 2013: $3.20 per gallon
- 2012: $3.36 per gallon
- 2011: $3.45 per gallon
- 2010: $2.83 per gallon
"Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "More stations are falling back under $2 per gallon, in fact the highest amount of stations since May are now under that level, and I do believe that trend will continue at least for now as improvement in the coronavirus situation remains elusive. There may be minor disruption in price and localized supply challenges as Tropical Storm Zeta again takes aim for the Gulf Coast, but like we've seen with Laura, Sally and Delta, these issues have been very minor compared to a normal year due to the reduction in our gasoline appetite."