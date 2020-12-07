Minnesota ranks first in the nation in its five-year business survival rate (2015-2020), based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s rate was 55.3 percent. In comparison, the national rate for the same period was 50 percent.
“This ranking confirms something we know to be true – people who start things in Minnesota tend to stick to it. It’s part of that Minnesota work ethic that we’re known for,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This ranking bodes well for our economy, as we know that small businesses account for 47 percent of the jobs in the state.”
A recent study by MIT showed that new businesses are responsible for nearly all net new jobs and 20 percent of gross job creation in our economy – so encouraging new businesses is vital to our future economy.
In the third quarter, business starts in Minnesota were up nearly 60 percent compared to a year ago. Since the pandemic began, Minnesota is above the national average in incorporated business starts.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) offers a broad range of programs and services to help new businesses get started and to help existing businesses grow.
Starting a Business: DEED offers information and assistance for starting a business including personal consultations through its Small Business Assistance Office and its network of Small Business Development Centers across the state.
Launch Minnesota: Provides Innovation grants to innovative, scalable technology startups across Minnesota. The program has awarded nearly $2.4 million to startups statewide since it began last year and is currently accepting grant applications for this fiscal year.
Business Financing: DEED oversees a number of other business financing and training grant programs geared toward business at all stages, including the Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program.
Business Development Managers: Help businesses locate and expand in Minnesota.
Workforce Strategy Consultants: Help businesses develop innovative workforce solutions.