Logging and mining is one of two supersectors in Minnesota that showed strength over the year compared to the United States.
Logging and mining job loss in Minnesota remains below U.S. job loss, down 6.7 percent in Minnesota compared to 9.1 percent nationally, reports the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Employment in education and health services was down 3.5 percent in Minnesota compared to 3.9 percent nationally.
In Minnesota, strength was in educational services, non-public – down 3.1 percent in Minnesota and 6.2 percent nationally , as well as nursing and residential care facilities, down 2.9 percent in Minnesota and 9.1 percent nationally.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent in March, down from a revised 4.4 percent in February, according to numbers reported this week by DEED.
The unemployment rate decline was due to people leaving the labor force primarily from unemployment, but also from employment.
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate decreased from 68 percent to 67.8 percent, dropping back to where it sat in April 2020. It was 70.2 percent in February 2020, prior to the pandemic recession. Nationally, the unemployment rate fell two-tenths to 6.0 percent, with labor force participation up one-tenth point to 61.5 percent.
Minnesota gained 21,600 jobs, up 0.8 percent, in March on a seasonally adjusted basis. This puts Minnesota 19,900 jobs above the state’s previous pandemic peak in October 2020. The private sector gained 23,300 jobs, up 1.0 percent, bringing private sector employment 21,700 jobs above its October 2020 level. The U.S. gained 916,000 jobs, up 0.6 percent over the month, in March on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“It’s good to see Minnesota’s job growth reach its highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, but we still have a long ways to go,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “There are over 100,000 job postings in the state, and we need to make sure more Minnesotans are aware of these opportunities to get back into the labor force. At DEED, we are continuing extensive outreach to unemployed Minnesotans to let them know about opportunities for in-demand jobs with local employers who are hiring now.”