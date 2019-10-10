Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.9 cents in the past week, averaging $2.51 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 34.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.67 to $2.69 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.32 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.74 per gallon, a difference of 42 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.52 per gallon, a difference of $3.63 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 9.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Oct.7 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.86 per gallon
- 2017: $2.34 per gallon
- 2016: $2.17 per gallon
- 2015: $2.47 per gallon
- 2014: $3.13 per gallon
- 2013: $3.25 per gallon
- 2012: $3.76 per gallon
- 2011: $3.42 per gallon
- 2010: $2.85 per gallon
- 2009: $2.38 per gallon
"It was a mixed bag for gas prices over the last week even as oil prices remained relatively low. California continued to lead the nation as prices skyrocketed, but appear to have peaked for now, while the Great Lakes states also saw prices march higher due to a price cycle. Other states saw some downward movement, but we appear ripe for a week that features more price decreases than increases, especially for hard-hit California," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I believe we're due for the national average to edge lower by perhaps five cents in the coming week as I believe increases should be limited due to oil's drop in the last week fueled by continued worry over tariffs and trade, not with just China but now extending to Europe after the WTO agreed with the U.S. that Airbus was getting favorable treatment. Many motorists may scoff at such an issue affecting gas prices, but indeed, the threat of tariffs between such large trading partners is a serious issue that could result in slowdowns in both areas, leaving demand for oil lower and thus weighing on oil prices as a result."