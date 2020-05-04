Minnesota Power customers have begun paying at a reduced rate, thanks to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approval last week of the company's proposal to reduce the interim rate customers are paying.
As part of the company’s November 2019 rate review, effective last Friday, the current MPUC-approved interim increase of 5.8 percent will be reduced to 4.1 percent.
Minnesota Power requested the lower rate on April 23 as part of its proposed broader resolution to settle its rate case, which was in response to the financial challenges the COVID-19 pandemic is causing for customers and communities.
“We appreciate the commissioners’ willingness to consider and approve this portion of our request so quickly,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen. “This decision enables us to provide some much-needed relief to our customers during these difficult times as we continue to focus on delivering the safe and reliable energy so important to our communities, homes, hospitals and businesses.”
The rate approved is much lower than the increase requested of 10.59 percent on Nov. 1, 2019, when Minnesota Power filed its initial rate review to cover rising operating expenses, expiring contracts and regulatory costs.
While the MPUC approved the lower rate for customers, it is expected to decide in early June, other components of Minnesota Power’s proposed resolution of its November 2019 rate review, including:
- Limiting the request to recovering only the lost income from a large, wholesale market contract that expires April 30.
- A refund of interim rates for all customers of about $12 million.
- Reclassifying wholesale margin credits as part of the separate Resource Adjustment line item on bills, rather than as part of base rates, similar to what other utilities in the state do. Customers would be billed or credited monthly based on actual power sales, rather than an amount estimated during the most recent rate decision.
- Delaying any future rate proposal until at least March 1, 2021.
As a regulated electric utility, Minnesota Power must receive approval from the MPUC whenever changes in revenue and expenses require adjusting its rates.