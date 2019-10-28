The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce announced last week a new and improved online experience at www.mnchamber.com.
The redesign highlights data on Minnesota’s economy, the vast economic expertise of the Chamber and its members, and details about how public policy impacts businesses’ ability to grow Minnesota’s long-term prosperity, according to a release.
“Our members – thousands of businesses and their employees throughout the state – work every day to create jobs and fuel our economy,” President Doug Loon said. “This new website is a resource on Minnesota’s economy and provides stories from real businesses about how they are evolving, innovating and providing a quality of life for their employees throughout the state that helps create economic opportunity for all Minnesotans.”
“Visit often as we will add tips and helpful information for businesses on how to meet workforce challenges, comply with regulations, and get involved in improving our business climate,” Loon said.
Visit the site at www.mnchamber.com.