Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 for New Gold Inc., which operates a mine in Rainy River, Ontario, were $165 million, an increase compared to the prior-year period, the company reports.
The increase was due to higher gold and copper prices, which was partially offset by lower sales volume, as underground operations at the company's New Afton site continued to ramp-up during the quarter following a mud-rush incident in February.
One person died and two others were injured early Feb. 2, in an underground mudslide at the copper and gold mine 10 kilometers west of Kamloops, British Columbia.
Rainy River is about 50 miles northwest of International Falls.
“The first quarter saw Rainy River deliver to plan and I am proud of the progress New Afton has made as it continues to safely and sequentially ramp-up operations," said Renaud Adams, president & CEO, in the company's report.
"Planned increases in grade at Rainy River through the year, and New Afton nearing pre-incident mining rates, are expected to underpin stronger operational and financial results in the final three quarters of 2021 such that we remain on-track to achieve our guidance," he added.
Rainy River
First quarter gold equivalent production was 56,513 ounces - 54,656 ounces of gold and 133,730 ounces of silver. Lower grades were expected during the quarter as mining operations were focused on Phase 3 stripping to bring pit walls to the final pit limit. During the second half of the year, grades are expected to increase as the mine returns to Phase 2 area of the pit. The increase compared to the prior-year period is due to higher throughput.
Operating expense and total cash costs were $1,006 per gold equivalent. ounce for the quarter, a decrease over the prior-year period primarily due to improved operational performance, partially offset by the strengthening of the Canadian dollar.
Sustaining capital and sustaining lease payments for the quarter were $29 million, including $13 million of capitalized mining costs. The decrease compared to the prior-year period is mainly due to deferred construction capital programs completed in 2020. Sustaining capital spend during the quarter primarily included advancement of the planned annual tailings dam raise and capital maintenance.
All-in sustaining costs were $1,586 per gold equivalent ounce for the quarter, a decrease over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sustaining capital spend.
Growth capital for the quarter $1 million, relating to the development of the underground Intrepid zone. At the end of the quarter, development of the decline towards the Intrepid underground ore zone had advanced 650 meters. The first ore level was accessed and approximately 155 meters of development in ore was completed with tons and grades mined reconciling with the block model and approximately 16,000 tons of development ore at 1.20 grams per tons has been stockpiled.
During the quarter, the open pit mine achieved 150,767 tons per day, a decrease over the prior quarter, due to lower drilling rates as a result of extreme winter weather conditions, but in-line with the 2021 target of ~151,000 tons per day. Approximately 3.2 million ore tons and 10.4 million waste tons (including 4.4 million capitalized waste tons) were mined from the open pit at an average strip ratio of 3.23:1. During the second half of the year, the strip ratio is expected to decrease as operations return to Phase 2 area of the pit.
The mill processed 26,301 tons per day for the quarter, slightly above plan and higher than the prior-year period. The mill continued to process ore directly supplied by the open pit combined with ore from the medium grade stockpile and processed an average grade of 0.80 grams per tons at a gold recovery of 89 percent. Mill availability for the quarter averaged 89 percent, lower than the prior quarter due to planned maintenance activities.
"During the quarter we continued to reinvest in our future, with exploration programs at both of our assets and strategic investments in Canadian opportunities. Our financial position is expected to strengthen with our exposure to gold and copper prices, and our focus in 2021 remains on further optimizing the performance at our operations and maximizing free cash flow to enhance our financial flexibility," Adams said.
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine, and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project located in Canada, a 6% equity stake in Artemis, and other Canadian-focused investments. The Company also owns the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.