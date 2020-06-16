A Third Street salon has a new owner, new name and will soon have a new look.
Reflections Salon, formerly Amp Salon, 432 Third Street, is now owned by Amara Tomevi of International Falls, and will begin to take on changes in the coming months.
“The salon needed a fresh new start,” Tomevi said of why she chose to purchase the business.
The 10-year industry veteran said over the past few months, she considered purchasing the business, while facing interruptions of an extended closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was incredibly frustrated,” Tomevi said of having to remain closed under orders by Gov. Tim Walz. “Aside from the loss of income, I lost my right to do what I’m most passionate about. All of our clients were so patient and understanding, but it was about two-and-a-half months of not knowing if we’d ever open our doors again.”
Along with other salons in the state, Reflections Salon was allowed to reopen June 1, with certain requirements outlined by the state on keeping clients and staff healthy and safe. Tomevi said she and the other Reflections stylists go above and beyond to keep everyone who enters the doors safe.
“Masks are required to enter the salon and our sanitation routine is stricter than ever,” she said.
With the frustration of having to remain closed behind her, Tomevi said focus is now on updates coming to the salon and reinvesting into the community she calls home.
“International Falls is my home,” she said. “I would love nothing more than to invest in my career and to help this town flourish... Being a small business owner in a small town isn’t easy. All the time, money and labor invested isn’t just for an income, it’s for the love I have for what I do everyday.”
Tomevi isn’t alone. The Reflections team of seven stylists also puts dedication into the salon out of appreciation for the work they do and the clients they serve, she said.
“All of the hard work these girls put into the salon is for the love of their clients,” Tomevi said. “The support we’ve gotten from the community has been incredible. I am so grateful and blessed to have all this love and support.”