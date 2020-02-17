Northland Counseling Center has recently hired two licensed Mental Health Professionals to join their clinical team.
Dessa Bergan, MSW, LICSW and Emily McGonigle, MA, LMFT were added to Northland Counseling Center’s growing staff in January and February, bringing the number of clinicians to 11.
Bergan, a Baudette native, will primarily be providing therapy services in Lake of the Woods County, based largely out of Lake of the Woods School. This addition is reflective of Northland Counseling Center’s growth and expansion in recent years and will be the first therapist placed primarily in a school for the International Falls office.
“The Lake of the Woods area shares similar challenges with provider shortages and unfortunately, those with mental health needs may go untreated or opt to travel the 70 miles to International Falls for regular care, which can be very challenging,” said Allison O’Hara, director of operations. “While they do have providers, the demand has exceeded the access and this has certainly been the case for children and adolescents and Dessa is a great fit to fill that role."
Bergan is a University of North Dakota graduate, having earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology and Bachelor of Science in criminal justice studies and her Masters of Social Work degree and the university. She has worked with a variety of populations including children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families addressing a variety of mental health issues.
“I’m very excited to be joining the team at Northland Counseling Center and to be working full-time in Lake of the Woods County,” Bergan said.
Joining Bergan in Baudette will be Chelsea Anderson as a mental health practitioner to provide children’s therapeutic services and supports, or CTSS, in the county, a service that has not been recently available in the area. The two will work closely with each other, school staff, and other providers as well as with the International Falls office to provide services, according to a news release. Bergan will also provide assessment and therapy for families and adults during after-school hours and through telemedicine.
The International Falls office also added McGonigle in the beginning of February.
The release said she brings with her about a decade of experience as well as very specialized training in providing services to children and families.
“We are very excited to have Emily join our team and share her knowledge and experience that will complement our expanding practice well,” said O’Hara.
McGonigle will see an array of clients with varying ages and presenting problems but her expertise is with the family system.
“My passion is working with youth and families to help bring an understanding that mental health affects all of us at different times in our lives,” said McGonigle, who holds a Masters of Arts degree in marriage and family therapy.
She will also be seeing very young children, ages 0-5 years old, along with two other therapists already providing this service at Northland Counseling Center.
Amie Black, MA, LMFT, program director and clinical supervisor said, “I am excited to see services grow in the infant and early childhood mental health population. It can be hard to think of young children needing mental health services, but these services are more about getting children back on track in their social-emotional development and addressing primary relationships. Early intervention is important as the first years of life provide the foundation for children’s mental health and social-emotional development.”
Northland Counseling Center has seen an increase in service needs for younger children and has been trying to fulfill that need. Locally, the CTSS program has also added Ginger Christianson as a mental health practitioner to increase the number of providers to eight. These services are key in providing necessary supports to children and families coping with mental illness, the release said.
New facility
Northland Counseling Center continues to work with Koochiching County and stakeholders on a new facility that would allow for more expansion and better accommodate existing programs. The new facility would improve collaboration between its programs and improve the experience for clients utilizing services.
Currently, Northland Counseling Center rents multiple spaces in Backus Community Center but has had difficulty offering additional services due to space limitations.
“We’ve rapidly outgrown our space and have reached the point where the lack of room will compromise care and we can’t let that happen,” said O’Hara.
Northland Counseling Center has been operating in Koochiching County since 1959 and has more than doubled its staff and programs in the last decade.