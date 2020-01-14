Dr. Scott Johnson, OB/Gyn, has joined the medical staff at Rainy Lake Medical Center Clinic & Hospital.
Starting Feb. 12, he will be at Rainy Lake Clinic the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
Johnson attended Mayo Medical School in Rochester, and completed his OB/Gyn residency at Blodgett Memorial Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Johnson is married to his wife, Suanna, and together they have three children and three grandchildren. He has been in practice for 29 years, most recently at Essentia Health Duluth Clinic and Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. Over his nearly three decades as an OB/Gyn, he’s held many leadership roles including chief of surgery and chief medical officer.
“I am excited to be welcomed back to the International Falls medical community, where I had the honor of seeing patients from 1990-2018," he said in a news release. "I look forward to reconnecting with old patients and meeting new ones."
Johnson will provide full-spectrum obstetric and gynecological care at Rainy Lake Medical Center, but specializes in advanced gynecological surgery. The following procedures will develop over time as Johnson evaluates specific needs and services. Procedures include, scheduled C-sections, laparoscopic surgery: diagnostic, endometriosis/adhesions, tubal ligation/salpingectomy, treatment of ectopic pregnancy, low risk ovarian pathology. Also, hysteroscopy, D&C, uterine ablation, simple vulvar procedures, colposcopy, LEEP/conization, IUD placement/removal.
To make an appointment, call 283-5503.
