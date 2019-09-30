The Occupational Development Center, or ODC, announced last week MaryBeth Gibson will serve as International Falls division’s new program specialist.
With a degree in business administration management and over 18 years experience in various performance, training and development, and operations management positions, Gibson brings her experience and passion to ODC with goals to advance programming.
“I’m looking forward to guiding our persons served to suitable, sustainable, and rewarding employment,” Gibson said.
After spending time working as a job coach, Gibson made the move to program specialist. Working with ODC has allowed her the opportunity to pursue employment with a purpose that makes a difference in the lives of the individuals served, said a news release.
Northern Minnesota has been home to Gibson for over a decade. After falling in love with the area while vacationing, she made the decision to reside here.
“We are excited to have MaryBeth take on this new role with ODC in International Falls as program specialist. She has been working one on one with several of our staff and persons served since March of 2019,” said Tori Peterson, vice president of programs. “She has extensive experience developing programs, and the people around her. We are excited to see the International Falls program expand more into the community, and know MaryBeth will make the people we serve, and their choice her number one priority.”
Gibson started her new position Sept. 9.
ODC is a nonprofit organization that specializes in offering employment training and support for individuals with disabilities, working with community businesses to provide options for inclusive and sustainable employment that result in greater independence. The International Falls division is located at 1600 20th Ave. W.