Local gas prices

Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.8 cents in the past week, averaging $2.07 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 54.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.07 to $2.09 per gallon, according to the site.  

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.76 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.29 per gallon, a difference of 53 cents per gallon. 

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Sunday. The national average is also unchanged from a month ago, yet stands 53 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices for Aug. 3 in Minnesota going back a decade:

  • 2019: $2.61 per gallon
  • 2018: $2.79 per gallon
  • 2017: $2.29 per gallon
  • 2016: $2.05 per gallon
  • 2015: $2.59 per gallon
  • 2014: $3.32 per gallon
  • 2013: $3.59 per gallon
  • 2012: $3.62 per gallon
  • 2011: $3.78 per gallon
  • 2010: $2.69 per gallon 
"Impressively and for a fifth straight week, average gas prices have remained quiet, with prices fluctuating less than a a few cents per gallon over the last month. While it's been a bit of a bore, it's certainly still to motorists advantage as prices remain at their lowest seasonally in well over a decade," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand looks to be trending higher, but just barely, which could eventually end the stable gas prices. For now, heading into the last few weeks of summer, I don't think we'll see the national average eclipse $2.25 per gallon, so if you're making plans for Labor Day, that will mean just about everyone is in the $2 per gallon range, with the exception of California and Hawaii. It won't be a bad time if you're choosing to hit the road, as over a dozen states still have average gas prices under $2 per gallon."

Tags

Recommended for you