Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.8 cents in the past week, averaging $2.07 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 54.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.07 to $2.09 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.76 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.29 per gallon, a difference of 53 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Sunday. The national average is also unchanged from a month ago, yet stands 53 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Aug. 3 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.61 per gallon
- 2018: $2.79 per gallon
- 2017: $2.29 per gallon
- 2016: $2.05 per gallon
- 2015: $2.59 per gallon
- 2014: $3.32 per gallon
- 2013: $3.59 per gallon
- 2012: $3.62 per gallon
- 2011: $3.78 per gallon
- 2010: $2.69 per gallon