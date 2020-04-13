Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 11 cents in the past week, averaging $1.59 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 55.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 111.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $1.59 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $0.88 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.46 per gallon, a difference of $1.58 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 42.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 100.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for April 13 in Minnesota going back a decade:
2019: $2.70 per gallon
2018: $2.50 per gallon
2017: $2.31 per gallon
2016: $1.99 per gallon
2015: $2.27 per gallon
2014: $3.50 per gallon
2013: $3.51 per gallon
2012: $3.73 per gallon
2011: $3.84 per gallon
2010: $2.78 per gallon
“As expected, and for the seventh straight week, the national average moved considerably lower, as well as gas prices in every state as retail prices continue to play catch up to the dramatic decline in market prices in recent weeks. And good news for consumers- contrary to popular belief, an OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices- not even one bit,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Establishing a floor on ultra-low oil prices will hopefully keep U.S. oil production online instead of bankrupting producers. The aim is exactly that- keep production online- which will keep prices affordable going forward, instead of ultra-low prices shutting in oil production, leading to a slingshot in gas prices years from now. Going back to gas prices, I expect prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows.”