Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.7 cents in the past week, averaging $2.13 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 35.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.07 to $2.09 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.87 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.29 per gallon, a difference of 42 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Aug. 31 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.49 per gallon
- 2018: $2.75 per gallon
- 2017: $2.39 per gallon
- 2016: $2.25 per gallon
- 2015: $2.44 per gallon
- 2014: $3.34 per gallon
- 2013: $3.64 per gallon
- 2012: $3.78 per gallon
- 2011: $3.76 per gallon
- 2010: $2.66 per gallon
"Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The rebound in demand comes with just a week left in the summer driving season and isn't expected to continue once the driving season wraps up, but while some may see prices tick higher over the next few days, more decreases are coming to gas prices once Labor Day is over as demand will likely move lower. In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices."