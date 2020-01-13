Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1.5 cents in the past week, averaging $2.45 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 38.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.44 to $2.52 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.23 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 76 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $0.65 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $4.34.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 33.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Jan. 13 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.06 per gallon
- 2018: $2.45 per gallon
- 2017: $2.32 per gallon
- 2016: $1.79 per gallon
- 2015: $1.94 per gallon
- 2014: $3.19 per gallon
- 2013: $2.96 per gallon
- 2012: $3.27 per gallon
- 2011: $3.09 per gallon
- 2010: $2.73 per gallon
"With Iran and the United States de-escalating rising tensions last week, oil prices plummeted back under $60 per barrel, a welcome sign for motorists who had believed gas prices were about to shoot up. For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We have a closing window of opportunity that will last about four more weeks in which we could see falling prices as demand for gasoline weakens, but by mid-February, that trend may wrap up. I don't expect to see prices fall more than 10-20 cents by then, but some clearance sales may happen in early February as refiners begin seeing challenges getting rid of the gasoline they're forced to produce. Bottom line: enjoy the falling prices while they last and cross your fingers that tensions continue to cool between the U.S. and Iran."