Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 17.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.39 to $2.46 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.04 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 45 cents per gallon. The cheapest station in the entire country is priced at $0.61 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $4.87 per gallon, a difference of $4.26 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.36 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for March 9 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.44 per gallon
- 2018: $2.47 per gallon
- 2017: $2.26 per gallon
- 2016: $1.89 per gallon
- 2015: $2.46 per gallon
- 2014: $3.53 per gallon
- 2013: $3.63 per gallon
- 2012: $3.61 per gallon
- 2011: $3.57 per gallon
- 2010: $2.76 per gallon
"It's been an unprecedented week, one in which oil majors Russia and Saudi Arabia saw anything but eye-to-eye on lowering oil production, leading crude oil prices to plummet 20 percent in Sunday evening trade, combined with COVID-19 fears escalating, and gas prices have no where to go but down and like a rock," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil has now seen its value cut nearly in half after Iran tensions inflamed prices months ago and it doesn't immediately look like it will get any better. For motorists, I urge them to be in absolutely no hurry to fill up as gas prices will drop in nearly every nook and cranny of the country, from the smallest cities to the largest metros, at a time of year that prices are usually rising, we'll see anything but that. The national average came into March like a lamb and will likely be leaving as a lion, with prices roaring lower."