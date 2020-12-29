Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 2.3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.15 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 20.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 26 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.07 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.11 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.38 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents in the last week, averaging $2.25 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 32.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Dec. 28 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.41 per gallon
- 2018: $2.09 per gallon
- 2017: $2.34 per gallon
- 2016: $2.25 per gallon
- 2015: $1.84 per gallon
- 2014: $2.16 per gallon
- 2013: $3.16 per gallon
- 2012: $3.09 per gallon
- 2011: $3.22 per gallon
- 2010: $3.01 per gallon
"Average gasoline prices continue to move higher in most areas as retail gas prices continue to follow the rising price of crude oil which remains near the highest level since COVID-19 began in March," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Seasonal factors have sat in the backseat compared to a modest recovery in demand and a healthy dose of optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will bring normal demand levels in the coming year. For now, it's not the best news for motorists as I expect gas prices may continue their ascent, but while it won't last forever, its likely a sign of what's to come in 2021- higher prices. The year ahead will be likely marked by recovery in the pandemic and rising demand, and for motorists interested in what's coming to the pump GasBuddy will be releasing our 2021 Fuel Price Outlook in the days ahead, which will hopefully give motorists some idea of what to plan for in terms of pain at the pump."