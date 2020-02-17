Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.47 to $2.49 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.10 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.60 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.71 per gallon while the most expensive is $100.60 per gallon, a difference of $98.89.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 12.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Feb. 17 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.19 per gallon
- 2018: $2.50 per gallon
- 2017: $2.24 per gallon
- 2016: $1.58 per gallon
- 2015: $2.22 per gallon
- 2014: $3.32 per gallon
- 2013: $3.75 per gallon
- 2012: $3.42 per gallon
- 2011: $3.16 per gallon
- 2010: $2.55 per gallon
"Oil prices rebounded last week on word that OPEC members were closely considering cutting global oil production for several months to offset the decline in demand due to the coronavirus, pushing the national average marginally higher versus a week ago," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While it's possible average gasoline prices will remain within arm's reach of recent lows, unless there's renewed or new concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, we may have seen the deepest discounted prices behind us, with some chance we'll hold close to the lows before the seasonal rally begins in earnest. It wouldn't be a bad time to fill up to hedge the chances of prices rising in the coming days."