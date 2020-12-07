Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1.8 cents in the past week, averaging $1.98 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 44 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.07 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.73 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.28 per gallon, a difference of 55 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Dec. 7 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.42 per gallon
- 2018: $2.26 per gallon
- 2017: $2.39 per gallon
- 2016: $2.05 per gallon
- 2015: $1.96 per gallon
- 2014: $2.53 per gallon
- 2013: $3.00 per gallon
- 2012: $3.23 per gallon
- 2011: $3.20 per gallon
- 2010: $2.96 per gallon
"With oil's rally to a new COVID-19 high-water mark, gas prices have begun to follow, even as gasoline demand crumbles to some of the lowest levels in months," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Optimism continues to propel oil markets higher, led by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine, but should anything change timing wise, we could a reversal, but for now it remains full steam ahead with markets focused on the promise of oil and gasoline demand rising, or the best potential outcome of the situation. Should the hype be overblown, a correction could happen in the weeks or months ahead. For now, motorists may see more volatility in oil markets then we've seen in months."