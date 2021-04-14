New Gold begins 2021 as a much stronger company with a growing production profile from the Rainy River Mine, the company announced Wednesday.
The company in a news release cites the mine's "lower costs, as deferred capital projects have been completed and the mine transitions to generating free cash flow."
New Gold's Rainy River mine is about 40 miles northwest of International Falls.
The focus in 2021 remains on further operational and cost optimizations at the Rainy River mine and its mine in New Afton, British Columbia.
“During the quarter, the Rainy River Mine delivered to plan," said Renaud Adams, president and CEO. "Waste stripping was strategically prioritized during the winter months, which will set the mine up for higher grades and a stronger production profile in the second half of the year."
The company reported the Rainy River Mine produced 54,656 ounces of gold and 133,730 ounces of silver for the first quarter, in-line with its plan.
He said the company remains on track to achieve its goals, with the execution at Rainy River coupled with progress at New Afton.
Early state results of exploration drilling are encouraging at Rainy River, as well as New Afton, after an extended period of inactivity, he said.
In 2021, the Rainy River Mine is expected to achieve production increases and decreases in both operating and capital costs as it transitions to generating sustainable free cash flow, the company said.
"During the year, the focus will remain on further operational and cost optimizations and the continued conversion of underground reserves for inclusion in an optimized underground mine plan," the report said.
Production is expected to be lower in the first half of the year due to planned lower grades as the mine plan focuses on waste stripping; production is expected to increase in the second half of the year as grades improve, as mining returns to the planned higher-grade Phase 2 area of the pit. Sustaining capital is expected to be lower in 2021 as key deferred capital projects were completed in 2020. Growth capital for the year is expected to increase over 2020 as the decline development towards the Intrepid underground ore zone advances over the year.
Meanwhile, the company reports its COVID-19 response continues to be effective with the implementation of rapid testing at Rainy River.
The site had two COVID-19 cases in the quarter, it reported. Contact tracing was completed by the site team and through Public Health. The individuals were isolated immediately, and all other close contacts tested negative. These isolated cases posed minimal risk to the operation.
As of Tuesday, two employees tested non-negative with the in-house PCR device and the mine is awaiting confirmation from Public Health. Further information on the Company’s response to COVID-19 is available via the following link: https://newgold.com/covid-19/.