Packaging Corporation of America announced last week that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock.
The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of Sept. 13, with a payment date of Oct. 15. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s board.
PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 94 corrugated products plants and related facilities.