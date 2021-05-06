Packing Corporation of America reported first quarter net income of $167 million, or $1.75 per share, and net income of $169 million, or $1.77 per share excluding special items in a press release April 26.
First quarter net sales were $1.8 billion in 2021 and $1.7 billion in 2020.
Excluding special items, the $.27 per share increase in first quarter 2021 earnings compared to the first quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by higher volume $.45 and prices and mix $.31 in our Packaging segment and lower annual outage expenses $.12. These items were partially offset by lower volume ($.28) and prices and mix ($.03) in our Paper segment, higher operating costs ($.15), higher freight and logistics expenses ($.12), higher converting costs ($.02) and other expenses ($.01).
"Our mills and box plants did an outstanding job of meeting our customers’ needs by managing through the outages, raw material availability issues, and logistics challenges brought on by the winter storms and other weather-related events," PCA Chairman and CEO Mark Kowlzan said. "However, we experienced higher inflation than we expected in most of our manufacturing and converting costs and significantly higher freight and logistics expenses. Overall, we were able to deliver solid results to start the new year.”
In another press release Thursday, PCA said its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021 with a payment date of July 15, 2021. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.