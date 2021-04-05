Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Robert Olson, Grand Rapids, reported Friday that his cabin and a storage container on Highway 1, Northome, were forcibly entered sometime within the last two weeks. Olson said the following items were taken: 18” Stihl chainsaw, $450; black mini-bike, $450; two 5 gallon gas cans with gas, $100;12 volt battery charger, $79; green lead shooting rest, $189; 24 game cameras, $2,500; 48 16gb SD cards, $480.
Burglary: Jon Hunt, Bemidji, reported March 29 that his cabin located on County Road 58 had been broken into. Hunt discovered three separate buildings on the property had been forcibly entered. Hunt said he believed he was missing several totes with miscellaneous items, three knives, and a trail camera.