When a local massage therapist was looking for ways to expand services, she turned to reflexology as a solution.
Jean Corrin last month received certification from the International Institute of Reflexology, and is the only reflexologist in International Falls. Reflexology is a type of massage that involves applying different amounts of pressure to the feet and hands. It’s based on a theory that these body parts are connected to certain organs and body systems.
“Reflexology is a unique method of using my fingers and my thumb on those reflex areas,” Corrin said from her 501 Third Street office. “Reflexology can decrease stress and tension. It's designed to enhance blood flow and electrical impulse pathways and bring the body into balance.”
Since 2007, Corrin has been a licensed massage therapist, but knew she wanted something more. In 2012, she attended a reflexology workshop in Fargo, N.D., to see if the technique was right for her.
“I didn't realize how involved it was,” she admitted. “It's not just rubbing the feet. You learn all the body systems, all the organs, all the glands and how they affect each other and what area you have to work on to effect those.”
The certification is a 200-hour program, which overwhelmed Corrin, but not because it was too much time.
"When you think about it, 200 hours is nothing,” she said. “I couldn't do that in just 200 hours.”
To gain confidence and feel better prepared for her accreditation exam, Corrin started practicing on family and friends and kept attending workshops. She said an instructor last year questioned why Corrin hadn't taken her exam.
Finally, this year, she and a colleague from Hibbing vowed their commitment to study and prepare for the certification.
“Once I made a decision... I finally felt confident,” Corrin said.
Hard work and dedication paid off for the certification that was official late last month. Now, Corrin will introduce Borderland residents to the benefits of reflexology.
“Reflexologists don't diagnose, treat or prescribe,” she said. “But it can have health benefits... This is more specific to the healing process. It's so much more than a foot massage.”
Reflexology sessions last one hour and are by appointment only. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call Corrin at 218-324-3170. Her office is located in the lower level of 501 Third Street - next to Rainy Lake Chiropractic.