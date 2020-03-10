Rainy Lake Clinic announced this month the addition of specialty services with the arrival of Dr. Hilary C. Reich, a board-certified dermatologist.
Reich graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School, Gold Humanism Honor Society, in 2010. She completed her dermatology residency as well as an additional year of fellowship training in Procedural Dermatology at the University of Minnesota.
After completing her training, Reich remained on teaching faculty at the University of Minnesota as a Mohs surgeon and general dermatologist.
Reich is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a Fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery. She is a diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology, a member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and a member of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
Reich is a native of northern Minnesota, having grown up in International Falls, Minn. She and her husband are happy to be living and working in the northland again, according to a news release.
Outside of clinical practice, Reich enjoys hiking, running, and skiing. On weekends, she and her family enjoy watching Bulldog hockey games and escaping to the shores of Rainy Lake for swimming, fishing, and family time.
Reich will be available for appointments at Rainy Lake Clinic every second and fourth Monday of the month beginning this April. To schedule an appointment, call 218-283-5003.
