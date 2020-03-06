Rainy Lake Medical Center last week announced the addition of David Moyer, MD, to its family practice team at Rainy Lake Clinic.
Moyer is board certified in family medicine, and is familiar with International Falls since he has been over-seeing the RLMC hospitalist program since its inception.
He graduated medical school from the University of Minnesota- Minneapolis and completed his residency at the University of North Dakota. He is a native to the Iron Range area and most recently worked at CMH in Cloquet, Minn., as a hospitalist.
To make it easier for busy families to access medical care, Moyer will take extended-hour appointments at the International Falls clinic location on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are thrilled to offer extended hours for appointments. It’s a much needed service for area families involved in after school activities and hectic work schedules," said Kris Foss, RLMC executive director of clinics.
To make an appointment or switch your primary care, call Rainy Lake Clinic at 218-283-5503.
