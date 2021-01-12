Rainy Lake Medical Center has announced two staff promotions.
RLMC reports it has promoted Brian Rauzi to chief operating officer, and Kris Foss has been promoted to the role of chief talent officer.
Rauzi
Rauzi, a 5-year Rainy Lake Medical Center veteran, was previously executive director of Ancillary Services. In his new role, Rauzi will help lead the organization’s ongoing growth and oversee the entire operations of RLMC’s clinics.
“We are delighted to promote Brian to this new role,” said Robert Pastor, CEO of Rainy Lake Medical Center. “He is a proven results-driven leader with a deep understanding of operations. As we continue our mission and vision, his leadership will be instrumental in consistently delivering a high-quality experience for our patients, while also delivering measurable value to our providers, employees, and other partners. Brian is the perfect operational leader for our organization.
Foss
“Recruiting and retaining top talent is critical to the continued success and growth of Rainy Lake Medical Center,” comments Pastor. “We are focused on ensuring that we have an engaged team of employees that delivers and supports the exceptional care that RLMC is known for. Kris has been instrumental in helping us achieve these goals over the last several years here at RLMC. Her vast experience and proven success will enable us to continue to expand our team as we continue to grow.”
Foss brings more than 25 years of experience to her role, having worked in a variety of positions at RLMC. She has a demonstrated track record of developing strong organizational culture and success.
RLMC offers urgent care, emergency care, surgery, cardiology rehab and diagnostics, chemo and infusion therapy, family medicine clinics, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, therapy services, hosts sleep studies, laboratory services, orthopedics, swing bed care (both acute and skilled nursing facility care) and outreach specialists.