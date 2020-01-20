Kevin Boyum knows how to embrace Borderland's winters, and he's hopeful a new business venture will help others enjoy the outdoors even when temperatures drop.
As the owner of Boyum Performance Repairs, the 2005 Falls High School graduate recently added snowmobile rentals to his business that has been in the area for 10 years.
“I'm doing this so other people can enjoy what we have to offer here,” Boyum said as he looked out over a frozen Rainy Lake. “There isn't another place in town that does this type of rental... This was another way to draw people to the area.”
The idea to offer snowmobile rentals was tossed around by Boyum and his wife, Nikki, for the past few years.
“It's something we are passionate about and we do all winter,” he said of snowmobiling.
Boyum is also a member of the local International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club and knew the need was out there. He now has five sleds available to rent, and looks forward to providing the service.
“I want to give everybody a chance to see Rainy Lake and Voyageurs National Park in a whole new way,” he said. “There's a lot of local people who maybe haven't really seen that part of this area in the winter... It's absolutely beautiful.”
When renting a snowmobile, Boyum reminded Minnesota residents they must have their snowmobile safety certificate if they were born after 1976.
“It's easy to get that and there is a link on my website,” Boyum said of boyumperformance.com.
Looking out into the first year, Boyum is hopeful he will offer the opportunity for others to develop a love for snowmobiling, for winter and for the area.
“Snowmobiling is my passion,” he said. “Nikki and I want to be able to give everyone a chance to experience what most never have.”
For more information and to see rental prices, visit boyumperformance.com or call 218-324-0566. Boyum Performance Repairs is also on Facebook.