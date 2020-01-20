Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared a Respiratory Outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care in Fort Frances.
All admissions and social activities at Rainycrest have been cancelled until further notice. All visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers and are asked to restrict their visits to the resident’s room only, and refrain from visiting in common areas or with other residents.
A news release said officials continue to urge people to stay at home and refrain from visiting the home when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.
- The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by: Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.
The Outbreak Management Team at Rainycrest will continue to monitor the situation.