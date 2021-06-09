Construction season in Minnesota is well underway, including a project at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
An effort to stabilize the riverbank at the facility has brought crews onsite for the past month to rebuild the targeted area and install necessary drains that will ensure the bank will maintain its shape and integrity for years to come.
Different phases of the nearly $500,000 project are expected in the coming weeks, ending with repaving of the lower portion of the RLMC parking lot late this summer, early fall. The finished product will create more parking spaces, especially for therapy and wellness patients and staff.
“It’s an investment for the long term,” said Robb Pastor, RLMC CEO. “This will ensure we don’t have any additional riverbank erosion that could impact our parking lot or helipad.”
“Although orange cones are currently part of the scenery seen out of RLMC’s windows, we feel so fortunate to be able to offer patients, visitors and staff the beautiful view of Rainy River,” said officials in a news release.