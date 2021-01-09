RiverWood Bank recently opened a loan production/deposit production office, located at 503 Fourth Street in International Falls.
RiverWood Bank is an employee-owned and operated bank with locations across central and northern Minnesota. Its mission is to empower employee-owners to exceed customer expectations and to be the most trusted bank in the comminutes they serve, according to a news release.
Branch Manager Cindy Youso is no stranger to the International Falls area. Born and raised in International Falls, Youso has 28 years of banking experience. She holds a board position with both the HRA/Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Falls Education Foundation.
Youso has an excellent reputation as a leading community banker in the International Falls market, the release said. Once she decided to come to work for us at our Baudette branch, the logical next step was to open an International Falls office, said RiverWood Bank CEO Paul Means.
“Our company has a culture where our managers are hired to make local decisions, so hiring Cindy, who has several years of banking experience, fits in nicely with our bank’s strategy," said Means. “In addition, Barb Smith, our regional president who is responsible for overseeing our banks in this area, is also from International Falls, which helps us to have a good sense for the future opportunities for our community bank... The secret to our success has been to grow our franchise by hiring talented bankers who are active in the community and give them the freedom to make decisions locally.”
Youso can be reached at 218-244-9349 or online at RiverWoodBank.Com.