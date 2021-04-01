Rainy Lake Clinic will now offer weekly obstetrics and gynecology services with an addition to its team.
Dr. Derek Beyer, OB/GYN, will begin seeing patients one Thursday per month at Rainy Lake Clinic. Dr. Scott Johnson, who has been providing services to the clinic for more than a year, will continue to see patients the other three Wednesdays each month.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Beyer join our specialty clinic,” said Ellen Hart, clinic director. “This will allow for OB/GYN coverage each week. He is looking forward to coming to Rainy Lake Clinic and has met all the primary care providers and will plan to be available for surgical procedures here at Rainy Lake Clinic in the future.”
Beyer has been with Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minn., since 2014. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University in 1994, and received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota in 1999. Beyer completed his residency in 2003 at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.
Professional interests of Beyer include infertility, normal and high-risk pregnancy, gynecologic and incontinence surgery and laparoscopic hysterectomy.
Outside of work, Beyer enjoys fishing, professional football and golf.
Beyer said he decided to practice medicine because of his desire to help people and his interest in biology at a young age.
To schedule an appointment, call 218-283-5503.
RLMC offers urgent care, emergency care, surgery, cardiology rehab and diagnostics, chemo and infusion therapy, family medicine clinics, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, therapy services, hosts sleep studies, laboratory services, orthopedics, swing bed care — both acute and skilled nursing