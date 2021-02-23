Rainy Lake Medical Center officials announced its newly-implemented electronic medical record system, Epic, will go live March 1.
Epic is the preferred electronic medical record system used by more than 250 health care organizations nationwide. To date, 64 percent of the U.S. population have their medical records in an Epic system.
With our facility-wide implementation near completion, Epic allows for one chart to follow patients throughout the multiple areas in which they receive care.
The scale of this project is immense, but presents a tremendous opportunity to streamline and standardize care across our entire health system based on best practices in all possible areas. There are real and obvious advantages to an integrated system in terms of continuity and quality of care, by sharing secure information and images, ease of bill pay and account management, and enhancing communication among providers and also between provider and patient.
“Implementing this advanced software system would not be feasible without a coordinated effort and partnership with Sanford Health. Partnering with Sanford allows us to implement the best electronic health record technology in the industry," said Robb Pastor, RLMC CEO. “We are invested to this major financial undertaking for our facility and community. I am excited for this opportunity to continue our organization’s commitment to providing innovative and accessible patient care across northern Minnesota.”
About RLMC
Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls, Minn. offers urgent care, emergency care, surgery, cardiology rehab and diagnostics, chemo and infusion therapy, family medicine clinics, COVID testing site, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, therapy services, hosts sleep studies, laboratory services, orthopedics, swing bed care (both acute and skilled nursing facility care) and outreach specialists.