Rainy Lake Medical Center officials this week announced the new Chief Nursing Officer, Andrea McCusker, a former native of International Falls.
“It’s time to follow my heart and move back to International Falls where I can be closer to family, enjoy all that Rainy Lake has to offer and continue my 23 year nursing career at my hometown hospital," said McCusker, adding she continued to enjoy Rainy Lake and visit friends and family through the years with her now adult children.
McCusker graduated with her BSN at Mankato State University. Her extensive experience in nursing care began in long term care specializing in dementia, home care, clinic nursing, supervising and urology.
Within her 15 years of hospital nursing, she grew with a collaborative knowledge of med/surg/SCU, hospice, ambulatory surgery, emergency department, labor and delivery, postpartum, administrative supervisor, patient care supervisor and patient case manager.
“Andrea has a demonstrated track record of excellence in patient experience and advancing the quality agenda to provide exceptional care for patients,” said Robert Pastor, Rainy Lake Medical Center president and CEO. “She will be a great addition to our executive team.”
“I have found all the qualities I look for in a hospital at Rainy Lake Medical Center," McCusker said. "The staff was welcoming with a positive vibe as soon as I walked through the door. I could feel the ownership the staff has for the facility and the love for the community of International Falls. I’m eager to join the RLMC team, as they strive for best practices and excellence every day.”