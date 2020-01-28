Sherri Mannausau has been chosen to serve on the Board of Trustees for Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Mannausau has a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis finance and also a bachelor of arts degree in education.
A news release said Mannausau is excited as she nearing completion of a master’s degree in business. She is currently employed as senior vice president of communications at TruStar Federal Credit Union.
After looking at RLMC’s mission, vision and values, the release said Mannausau became more intrigued and realized she has a patient’s perspective on what quality healthcare should be.
“As a small community, we can’t take for granted the access to local medical care,” Mannausau said. “There are so many services that Rainy Lake Medical Center has to offer and I didn’t realize really how many. I’m sure other community members are just like me, unaware of the many services that are available here. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve RLMC and our community. I want to do a great job for all.”
RLMC offers urgent care, emergency care, surgery, cardiology rehab and diagnostics, chemo and infusion therapy, family medicine clinics, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, therapy services, hosts sleep studies, laboratory services, orthopedics, swing bed care — both acute and skilled nursing facility care — and outreach specialists.