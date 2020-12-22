Rainy Lake Medical Center officials this week announced an expansion expected for 2021.
The organization recently purchased the former Border State Bank building to expand into a retail pharmacy. The building is located at 1580 Highway 11/71 in International Falls.
“This is a great investment for our community and the continuing expansion of RLMC’s services,” said RLMC CEO Robb Pastor. “The retail pharmacy will include a drive-through window for the better convenience for patients. The space also gives us more room for clinic expansion, additional meeting space and the possibility of other options.”
The opening is anticipated during the second quarter of 2021.