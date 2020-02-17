For the first time in its three-year history of service to Rainy Lake Medical Center and the larger community, the facility’s Patient and Family Advisory Council, or PFAC, is seeking new members.
Area residents who received care at Rainy Lake Medical Center within the past five years and members of their families are invited to apply to serve on the PFAC.
Depending on the number and variety of applications submitted, the reconstituted council will be composed of eight or more representatives who will continue the work of reviewing planned changes, working on short-term projects, and serving as ambassadors between the facility Board of Trustees, leadership and staff and the larger community.
The volunteer group meets monthly on the second Monday of the month. Patients and their family members who are interested in serving do not need any special qualifications; training will be provided.
Rainy Lake Medical Center administrators see the council’s work as an essential step in enhancing the patient experience at the hospital and clinics in International Falls and Littlefork.
“Our continued support for a Patient and Family Advisory Council underscores our commitment to a culture of patient-centered health care, where patients and their families are considered an integral part of the decision-making process as a valuable part of the medical team,” said Laurie Whitfield-Trautlein, RLMC’s executive director of administrative services.
Trautlein emphasized that individuals representing a wide cross-section of the extended International Falls and Littlefork communities - women and men of all ages and walks of life - are encouraged to consider serving as council partners.
Additional information about the PFAC is available by calling Trautlein at 283-5427, or by emailing ltrautlein@RainyLakeMedical.com.
RLMC offers urgent care, emergency care, surgery, cardiology rehab and diagnostics, chemo and infusion therapy, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, therapy services, audiology, laboratory services, and outreach specialists.